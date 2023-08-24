CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » India » Hyderabad: 35-year-old Bengal Man, Who Worked at Telangana Restaurant, Shot Dead
1-MIN READ

Hyderabad: 35-year-old Bengal Man, Who Worked at Telangana Restaurant, Shot Dead

Published By: News Desk

PTI

Last Updated: August 24, 2023, 13:45 IST

Hyderabad, India

One unidentified person, wearing a helmet, fired multiple rounds at the man with a country-made weapon in front of the hotel. (Representative Image: Shutterstock)

Hyderabad Murder: Personal rivalry is suspected to be the reason behind the incident, however, a detailed investigation is on, police said.

A 35-year old man from West Bengal, working at a restaurant here was shot dead by an unidentified person, police said. The incident happened on Wednesday night at Miyapur when the man was proceeding to his house from the restaurant, they said.

One unidentified person, wearing a helmet, fired multiple rounds at the man with a country-made weapon in front of the hotel, a senior Police official said based on preliminary investigation.

The man was shifted to a hospital but he died while undergoing treatment, police said. The man was working in the hotel in the city for the past nine months, police said, adding the assailant fired five rounds at the man before fleeing the scene.

Personal rivalry is suspected to be the reason behind the incident, however, a detailed investigation is on, police said. A case was registered and teams were formed to nab the accused, police added.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)
first published:August 24, 2023, 13:45 IST
last updated:August 24, 2023, 13:45 IST