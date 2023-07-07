CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Karnataka Budget 2023Delhi RainGurpatwant Singh PannunUCCMP Peeing Case
Home » India » Caught on Camera: Car Loses Control, Rams Into Scooter in Hyderabad; 1 Injured, Accused Absconding
1-MIN READ

Caught on Camera: Car Loses Control, Rams Into Scooter in Hyderabad; 1 Injured, Accused Absconding

Curated By: Aashi Sadana

News18.com

Last Updated: July 07, 2023, 17:03 IST

Hyderabad, India

Screengrab of the CCTV footage showing the accident in Hyderabad. (ANI)

Screengrab of the CCTV footage showing the accident in Hyderabad. (ANI)

Hyderabad Accident Caught-On-Cam: The video shows a two-wheeler traveling on an average speed, when suddenly an over-speeding BMW car comes and hits it head on from the opposite site

Hyderabad BMW Accident: In a hit and run case that was caught on camera, an allegedly intoxicated driver, rammed his speeding BMW car into a shooter in Telangana’s Hyderabad in early hours of Friday.

The purported CCTV footage of the accident, shows a two-wheeler traveling on an average speed, when suddenly an over-speeding BMW car comes and hits it head on from the opposite site.

The person on the scooter falls hard on the ground and was reportedly badly injured.

The incident took place in Banjara Hills, and the person injured was a Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) employee, identified as Bala Chander Yadav.

The accident happened after the driver lost control over the wheel, the police said, news agency ANI reported.

The car has been identified, but the driver has yet to be caught, they added.

About the Author
Aashi Sadana
Aashi works at the 'Breaking News Desk' of News18.com. After doing History Honors from Lady Shri Ram College in Delhi, she went on to complete her mas...Read More
first published:July 07, 2023, 16:49 IST
last updated:July 07, 2023, 17:03 IST