Hyderabad Airport Awarded 'Most Punctual In The World', Bags More Accolades
1-MIN READ

Hyderabad Airport Awarded 'Most Punctual In The World', Bags More Accolades

Curated By: Navneet Vyasan

News18.com

Last Updated: May 13, 2023, 12:21 IST

Mumbai, India

Hyderabad airport bagged the top prize in both ‘Global Airports’ and ‘Large Airports’ categories. (Photo: Shutterstock)

Hyderabad airport bagged the top prize in both ‘Global Airports’ and ‘Large Airports’ categories. (Photo: Shutterstock)

Hyderabad GMR International Airport boasts of 90.43 per cent on-time performance, for the month of March 2023.

Aviation analytical firm Cirium recently announced Hyderabad GMR International Airport as the most punctual airport in the world. It boasts of 90.43 per cent on-time performance, for the month of March 2023. It is interesting to note that Hyderabad airport is the only one in the world to cross the 90 per cent mark. The report revealed that it analysed data from more than 5 million flights globally in the month of March.

Hyderabad airport bagged the top prize in both ‘Global Airports’ and ‘Large Airports’ categories. It has been ranked 4th in the ‘Large Airports’ category with an OTP of 88.44 per cent, in November 2022. Speaking on this achievement, Pradeep Panicker, CEO-GMR Hyderabad International Airport said, “Over the years, we have implemented the latest technology innovations, improvised the best operational measures and built world-class infrastructure to optimize the airport’s performance.”

    Ever since it cam into being, GMR Hyderabad International Airport has ushered in a number of first-of-its-kind technological innovations for the airport sector in the country. It was the first airport to introduce integrated and centralized Airport Operations Control Center (AOCC) and an array of modern passenger information systems and technological initiatives.

    GHIAL’s seamless process and operational procedures like Express Security check- in, Self Check -in kiosks, E Boarding, video analytics etc; ensure on time performance (OTP) for its airline partners.

    May 13, 2023
    May 13, 2023