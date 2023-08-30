Hyderabad Cop Rescues Cat Stuck in Iron Rods of Uppal Elevated Corridor

A traffic police constable working from Telangana’s Hyderabad has rescued a cat, stuck in iron rods atop of Uppal elevated corridor which was under construction, for three days.

Going in to the details, the Uppal ring road in the happening city is one of the busiest junctions, where one can witness bumper to bumper vehicular traffic during peak hours.

In order to ease the traffic, the state government has been constructing second longest flyover Uppal elevated corridor on a brisk pace with huge pillars appeared on the middle of the road.

In the same way one pillar of the corridor has been under construction near Kendriya Vidyalaya School adjacent to the Uppal ring road.

Meanwhile a cat was stuck in the iron rods of a pillar and his attempts to come out of the rods turned futile and stayed there for three days without any food and water and looking down from atop of the pillar for someone to rescue.

First the students of the Kendriya Vidyalaya noticed the ill-fated-cat and informed the locals. But locals expressed their inability to rescue the cat. Finally they found a saviour in traffic police constable Pandu and informed him the plight of the cat.

Pandu swung into action and climbed the pillars with courage, rescued the cat and leave the cat at his habitation.

The locals appreciated the traffic police constable in saving the cat without any hesitation. They lauded him for his love and affection towards all living things.