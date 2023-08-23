Hyderabad: Cop Sleeping Beside Service Weapon, Killed in Gun Misfire

A 30-year-old police constable from Telangana State Special Police (TSSP) died in Hyderabad early on Wednesday after he sustained an injury due to an alleged accidental misfiring from his firearm.

The deceased policeman was identified as Bhupathi Srikanth from the 2018 batch who hailed from Appannapet village of Telangana’s Suryapet district. He was the head constable at the 12th battalion of TSSP and was also the guard-in-charge at Hussaini Alam’s Kabutar Khana police outpost.

The police constable was initially provided first aid and was soon rushed to the Osmania General Hospital, where he passed away after undergoing treatment for three to four hours.

According to an Indian Express report, Srikanth was resting in his room when his service weapon misfired and he received a bullet injury due to that. Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Syed Jahangeer said that the incident occurred around 3:30 pm when the police constable was sleeping with his carbine weapon beside him.

The police said that on hearing the sound of the gunfire, the deceased’s colleagues rushed to his room and found him lying in a pool of blood.

One of Srikanth’s colleagues who was also a part of the Hussaini Alam police outpost told Hindustan Times that he was supposed to get married soon and was recently shifted from the APSP battalion to Hussaini Alam police station outpost on guard duty.

The colleague also said that Srikanth belonged to a poor family and was thereby very passionate about and committed to his duty.

“We regularly used to deposit our weapons in the locker in the outpost before going to bed. Maybe, the gun misfired while Srikanth was checking it before depositing it in the locker," he added.