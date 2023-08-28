Hyderabad: Cop Tries To Sell Rs 1 cr Worth Of Drugs Seized in Raid, Arrested By Narcotics Unit

A Hyderabad police sub-inspector was arrested and sent to jail for attempting to sell the drugs he seized from a Nigerian citizen. The incident came to light on Sunday.

K Rajendra, a native of Suryapet district in Telangana, was a sub-inspector with the Cyberabad police’s cybercrime. Earlier this year, he went to Maharashtra as part of an investigation where he found a bag full of Methacholine drugs in the house of a Nigerian citizen during a raid.

The cop then brought the accused to Hyderabad and sent him to remand. However, instead of producing the confiscated drugs in court, he kept the drugs in his house in Manikonda and He planned to sell them for Rs 1 crore.

In his plan, another sub-inspector and two constables assisted them with the commission in the deal.

After receiving information that a person living in Manikonda possessed drugs, the Telangana - Narcotics Bureau (T-NAB) kept a vigil in that locality to catch the drug peddler.

The anti-drug agency officers went undercover as drug buyers and caught the sub-inspector. He was later taken into custody as soon as he appeared to make a drug deal.

The T-NAB sleuths handed over the accused along with drugs of 1,750 grams worth Rs 1 crore to Rayadurgam police.

However, this is not the first time that sub-inspector Rajendra was found involved in corrupt practices. He was once allegedly caught red-handed by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) while accepting a bribe of Rs 10,000 from the victim of theft.

In the bribery case, the ACB special court found him guilty and awarded two-year-imprisonment with a fine of Rs 5,000. The department also suspended him from services but he later brought a stay order from the High Court and joined in the duty.