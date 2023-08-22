CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » India » Hyderabad Horror: Group of Men Barges Into Minor Girl's House, Rape Her At Knifepoint
1-MIN READ

Hyderabad Horror: Group of Men Barges Into Minor Girl's House, Rape Her At Knifepoint

Reported By: Swastika Das Sharma

Edited By: Sanstuti Nath

News18.com

Last Updated: August 22, 2023, 11:39 IST

Hyderabad, India

As many as seven police teams have been constituted to apprehend the accused (Representative File photo/News18)

Three of the four accused who had taken the victim upstairs took turns to rape her in an inebriated condition, police said adding that they fled after the girl cried for help

In another horrific incident, a 15-year-old girl has been gang-raped by three men at her house in Telangana’s Hyderabad. The incident took place on Sunday in Nandanavanam Colony under the limits of Meerpet Police Station of Rachakonda Police Commissionerate.

According to the police complaint lodged by the minor victim, a group of eight youths barged into the house.

Three of the four accused who had taken the victim upstairs took turns to rape her in an inebriated condition, police said adding that they fled after the girl cried for help.

There were a couple of history sheeters among the accused.

The police registered a case under The Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POSCO) Act, 2012, and sent the victim to Sakhi Center for medical examination.

As many as seven police teams have been constituted to apprehend the accused. They were scanning the CCTV footage as part of their efforts to track down the culprits.

Police have also detained our suspects in the case and their questioning is underway. However, the main perpetrator of the crime is still at large.

Rachakonda Police Commissioner DS Chauhan visited the crime scene and also the Meerpet Police Station.

The victim, a Dalit, is employed at a garment shop in Dilsukhnagar, while her younger brother works as a helper in installing flexi.

After losing their parents a few months ago, they shifted to the colony and were residing with a relative.

As per the victim’s brother, they came back from work at 5:30 am.

“At around 9:30 am, a group of eight persons carrying knives barged into our home. They took my sister upstairs. About 30 mins later when they left, my sister came to us crying saying they assaulted her and asked us to take her to the police station," he said.

(With IANS Inputs)

