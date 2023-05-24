Hyderabad: Man Stabs 55-yr-old Partner, Chops Her into 6 Pieces & Stores Them in Fridge Over Rs 7L Loan

A 48-year-old man was arrested in Hyderabad on Wednesday for allegedly killing and chopping off the body parts of a middle-aged woman house who was in an illicit relationship with him over debts worth Rs 7 Lakh. The arrest took place following a week-long investigation, initiated after the discovery of the victim, identified as 55-year-old Yarram Anuradha Reddy’s, severed head in a dumping yard.

According to the police, the accused, Chandra Mohan, is bachelor who was involved in an illicit relationship with Reddy over a period of 15 years. Reddy had been abandoned by her husband a long time ago. As a result of their association, the accused, who worked in the stock market online, had provided accommodation to the deceased in a portion of his ground floor residence.

Reddy, a local finance agent, had lent Mohan loan of Rs 7 lakh that he owed her since 2008. As the deceased persisted in pressuring the accused for the money owed, the accused grew increasingly disgusted with her attitude, police said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (South East Zone) Ch Rupesh said Mohan grew increasingly frustrated due to the woman’s constant demands for the repayment of the debt and the situation escalated on May 12. Following an argument over the debt, he attacked her with a knife and inflicted stab injuries over her chest and stomach, killing her on the spot.

To dispose the body, he purchased two small stone cutting machines and used them to decapitate her head and dismembering her into six parts. The legs and hands were separated and stored in a refrigerator at his residence, while the remaining body parts were stuffed inside a suitcase.

On May 15, the accused carrying the decapitated head of the victim in a black plastic cover, took an auto and disposed it at the banks of the Musi river.

To ward off smell of decay, Mohan used agarbatti (incense), Phenyl and perfumes and regularly applied them over the body parts of deceased he kept with him. The accused also sent messages from the victim’s phone to eradicate any suspicions.

The severed head of the woman was found near the Musi river in the city on May 17 by local civic workers. The Malakpet police station were alerted and personnel arrived at the scene following the report.

A case was registered, and police formed eight dedicated teams to investigate and solve the murder case. They examined the available CCTV footage in the vicinity which played a crucial role in cathing the accused.

The investigation into the case is being led by Inspector of Police, K Srinivas, from the Malakpet police station. DI L Bhaskar Reddy and the committed staff of the Malakpet police station are providing valuable assistance in the investigation. ACP Malakpet, G Shyamsunder, is supervising the overall progress of the case, ensuring effective coordination and oversight. The officers have been duly acknowledged for their exceptional efforts in this case.

The case is similar to the sensational Delhi murder case uncovered last year. Aaftab Amin Poonawala is accused of strangling his live-in partner Sharddha Walkar and chopping her body into pieces in Mehrauli on May 18 last year. He stuffed the body parts into a refrigerator before scattering them across multiple places in the national capital over several days to avoid detection.