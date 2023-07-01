Hyderabad Police Arrests 'Valet' Who Stole Luxury Car From Badshah's Concert

Hyderabad police has arrested the man who stole a luxury car from singer Badshah’s concert in the city’s Boulder Hills area on June 24. The man has been identified as B Arun Reddy, a small-time freelance web designer, who reportedly has a ‘fascination’ for BMWs and posed as valet to dupe unsuspecting car owners.

Reddy, a resident of Gachibowli was arrested by Cyberabad police on Friday for stealing two BMWs -each worth around Rs 1 crore- from the city. Each car is worth around Rs 1 crore, according to a report by the Times of India.

While the accused stole one BMW Z4 from Badshah’s concert, he stole another vehicle- a BMW X5- from a pub in the city last year, police said.

On June 24, during the concert, Reddy noticed a woman drive up for the show in the car and approached her claiming to be a valet. To make his act more believable, the accused entered the woman’s details in an app on his phone, following which she handed over the car keys to him, K Shilpavalli, Deputy commissioner of police said, according to the report.

By the time the woman realised she had been duped, it was too late as the accused had fled with the car with no one stopping him.

After the woman lodged the report, the police tracked the CCTV cameras in the area and found the car parked in the parking lot of the luxury hotel.

“We found out that the accused had parked the car at Hotel Sheraton after stealing and left it there for a week. On Friday morning, when he returned to the hotel to take the car, we nabbed him." the official was quoted as saying in the TOI report.

During the probe, police also found that Reddy had stolen another expensive car from a pub in the city last year, which they recovered from his home. Police said the accused was using the car he stole last year by replacing its number plate with one from Jharkhand.

As per the police, Reddy’s modus operandi was to chat up unsuspecting car owners as a valet and drive off with the car once he got the keys.