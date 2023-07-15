Hyderabad: Pepper Spray in Eyes, Man Beaten Up & Robbed of Rs 7 Lakh at ATM; 4 Held | WATCH

Four people were arrested after they allegedly sprayed pepper, violently attacked a man and robbed Rs 7 lakh as he was withdrawing cash at a Punjab National Bank (PNB) ATM in Hyderabad on Saturday.

The CCTV footage of the ATM, shows a man withdrawing money when two men, one of them wearing a helmet, enters and starts violently attacking him.

The man struggles as the duo try and snatch his bag of money, finally giving in within a few minutes, after which the robbers exit the area and run.

#WATCH | Hyderabad Commissioner’s Task Force, along with the Domalguda Police apprehended four people involved in a Punjab National Bank ATM robbery on July 3.(CCTV footage of the incident confirmed by Police) pic.twitter.com/DRctQQchKC — ANI (@ANI) July 15, 2023

According to the police, the accused plundered away Rs.7 lakh as the man was depositing his money. The robbery was carried on by four people, news agency ANI reported.

Police have seized Rs 3.25 lakhs, one four-wheeler and one two-wheeler, along with the pepper spray bottle which were used for the robbery.

The four are identified as — Thansif Ali (24), Muhammed Sahad (26), Thanseeh Barikkal (23) and Abdul Muhees (23), the Central Zone Commissioner’s Task Force said.