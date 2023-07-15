CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Chandrayaan 3 LaunchDelhi FloodsPM Modi France VisitBihar ProtestsMaharashtra Cabinet Expansion
Home » India » Hyderabad: Pepper Spray in Eyes, Man Beaten Up & Robbed of Rs 7 Lakh at ATM; 4 Held | WATCH
1-MIN READ

Hyderabad: Pepper Spray in Eyes, Man Beaten Up & Robbed of Rs 7 Lakh at ATM; 4 Held | WATCH

Curated By: Aashi Sadana

News18.com

Last Updated: July 15, 2023, 22:26 IST

Hyderabad, India

Screengrab of the CCTV footage showing the robbery in Hyderabad. (ANI)

Screengrab of the CCTV footage showing the robbery in Hyderabad. (ANI)

According to the police, the accused plundered away Rs.7 lakh as the man was depositing his money in a robbery which was carried on by four people

Four people were arrested after they allegedly sprayed pepper, violently attacked a man and robbed Rs 7 lakh as he was withdrawing cash at a Punjab National Bank (PNB) ATM in Hyderabad on Saturday.

The CCTV footage of the ATM, shows a man withdrawing money when two men, one of them wearing a helmet, enters and starts violently attacking him.

The man struggles as the duo try and snatch his bag of money, finally giving in within a few minutes, after which the robbers exit the area and run.

According to the police, the accused plundered away Rs.7 lakh as the man was depositing his money. The robbery was carried on by four people, news agency ANI reported.

Police have seized Rs 3.25 lakhs, one four-wheeler and one two-wheeler, along with the pepper spray bottle which were used for the robbery.

The four are identified as — Thansif Ali (24), Muhammed Sahad (26), Thanseeh Barikkal (23) and Abdul Muhees (23), the Central Zone Commissioner’s Task Force said.

About the Author
Aashi Sadana
Aashi works at the 'Breaking News Desk' of News18.com. After doing History Honors from Lady Shri Ram College in Delhi, she went on to complete her mas...Read More
first published:July 15, 2023, 22:08 IST
last updated:July 15, 2023, 22:26 IST