Two women were killed while another was seriously injured when a speeding car rammed into morning walkers between 5.30am and 6am in Hyderabad’s Bandlaguda area on Tuesday.

After the accident, the driver abandoned the car and fled from the spot. Cops have managed to retrieve a bag, which might be a key to nab the accused.

According to a reports, the deceased have been identified as Anuradha (38) and Mamta (26).

(More details awaited)