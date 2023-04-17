Hyderabad Woman, Settled In UAE, Wins Rs 2 Crore In Lucky Draw

Almost all of us want to make a fortune and the moolah comes easy to some while others have to slog for it. While many are stuck to a 9 to 6 shift and entrepreneurs work hard to take their business to places, the luckiest lot are those upon whom Lady Fortune smiles in the form of a lottery ticket. A 38-year-old Hyderabadi woman, who has been staying in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) is one of those lucky people.

Hameda Begum has won a fortune in a lottery organised by the UAE-based Mahzooz draw. Her earnings come to one million Dirhams, which is equivalent to Rs 2, 22, 28,303. During the 122nd weekly Mahzooz draw, which was held on April 1, Hamida Begum matched five of the six winning numbers. Hameda Begum has been residing in Abu Dhabi, the capital of the United Arab Emirates, for the past three years and working there as a medical coder. Hameda declared her plan to use her earnings to fund her family’s future and the education of her four children after she heard that her ticket had won the first prize.

Interestingly, she is the fourth individual to receive the guaranteed one million Dirhams under the new prize structure, which was unveiled on March 4. She is also the first woman to do so. A novel element of this updated prize pool is that one player is now assured of becoming a billionaire each week.

Participants in Mahzooz can enter the Fabulous Friday Epic Draw and the Super Saturday Draws by selecting two separate sets of numbers by registering on the website mahzooz.ae and paying Dh35 for a bottle of water.

Read all the Latest India News here