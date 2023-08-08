Hyderabad Youth 'Accidently' Falls To Death From Building's 4th Floor During Pizza Date

In a shocking incident, a youth in Telangana’s Hyderabad was killed after he accidentally fell from the terrace of a four-story building where he was secretly meeting his girlfriend for a pizza date in the Borabanda area.

As per police, 19-year-old Mohammad Shoaib “accidentally jumped" from the fourth floor of the building on Sunday, after his girlfriend’s father came to the terrace looking for his daughter.

Shoaib, a bakery worker, met with his girlfriend for a pizza date on the terrace of her building during the early hours on Sunday.

He was shocked when his girlfriend’s father suddenly came to the terrace, and in an effort to escape the confrontation, he jumped down from the terrace and received severe injuries.

The locals rushed him to a hospital where he succumbed to injuries on Sunday night.

“The deceased Shoaib and the girl are friends for some months. In the early hours of Sunday, she requested him to bring pizza to her. He reached her home in the early hours and they both went to the terrace of the building and start eating the pizza," police said

When the father of the girl came to the terrace in an attempt to escape from the embarrassing moment, Shoiab jumped down from the terrace and reached severe injuries, police added.

Based on the complaint given by the youth’s father Shoukat Ali a case was registered.

“I am come out of my house after hearing a big sound and I went to the place where the sound came. I noticed an identified youngster fell on the ground mid of a pool of blood with severe injuries. I alerted the others and the police. We took him to the hospital”, Sudhakar, a person staying in a house adjacent to the building said.