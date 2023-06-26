I Don't Share with Media My Prayers to Gods like A Politician: Tripura Royal Pradyot Manikya while Inaugurating Kharchi Puja

“Very few are aware that I was born during the Kharchi puja; however, today I have come for the puja of the dynasty deity of the Tripuri people. I have not come here for politics or to speak like a politician. I don’t say what I prayed or what blessing I have sought to the media,” said Pradyot Manikya Deb Barma.

The current head of the Tripuri royal family and the titular king visited the Chaturdash Devta temple at the Khayarpur area in Agartala to inaugurate the annual festival and pay his obeisance to the deity of the dynasty.

The festival involves the worship of the fourteen gods forming the dynasty deity of the Tripuri people. Kharchi puja is one of the most popular festivals in Tripura. It’s a week-long royal puja, which falls in the month of July on the eighth day of the new moon and attracts thousands of people. This festival is celebrated in the temple premises of fourteen gods. There are many legends associated with it.

“The festival has been observed for the past 5,000 years and continues for seven days. It is related to Ambubachi celebrated in the famous Kamakhya temple and the Ratha Yatra. Interestingly, the festival is given a gun salute and state honour even in today’s modern times. The festival is graced by followers of Islam and Christianity as well,” informed Dilip Deb Barma, a member of the temple organising committee.

The word “Kharchi" is derived from the word “Khya" which means “Earth". Kharchi Puja is basically done to worship the earth. All of the rituals are of tribal origin, including worshipping fourteen gods and Mother Earth. The puja is performed to wash away sins and clean the postmenstrual phase of Mother Earth. Thus the puja is performed for seven consecutive days. During this, the fourteen gods are carried to the river Saidra (Haora) by the Chantai (priests). The gods are bathed in the holy water and are brought back to the temple. They are again placed in the temple by performing puja, with offerings of flowers and vermillion. Animal sacrifice is also an important part of this festival, including of goats and pigeons. People offer sweets and sacrificial meat to the gods.

“I have been coming to this puja for the past 15 years. This puja is for the welfare of mankind. This puja was primarily observed by the tribal people, but now people from all communities participate,” said a woman devotee.