Home » India » ‘I Listened to PM’s Speech at COP26…’: House of Lords Member Stern Praises Modi on Climate Action
1-MIN READ

‘I Listened to PM’s Speech at COP26…’: House of Lords Member Stern Praises Modi on Climate Action

Published By: News Desk

Edited By: Shilpy Bisht

News18.com

Last Updated: April 16, 2023, 10:21 IST

New Delhi, India

UK House of Lords member Nicholas Stern with PM Narendra Modi in July 2022. He said Modi has brought in a whole new story of growth and development. (Photo: Twitter File)

Member of UK’s House of Lords, Nicholas Stern, praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership for bringing in a whole new growth and development through LiFe (Lifestyle for Environment).

“Prime Minister Modi has brought in a whole new story of growth and development. I listened carefully to his speech at COP 26 in Glasgow in November 2021 and what he set out, including LiFE, is what sustainable resilience and inclusive growth looks like,” Stern said.

He further said India is out in front on them (the new model), and the clarity and commitment of Prime Minister Modi is critical, it is absolutely embodied in the G20 leadership as well.

“That clear model gives you cities where you can move and breathe, gives you fruitful ecosystem, uses energy resources much more efficiently. So, having that picture from destructive and dirty models of the past and building something new and much more attractive is absolutely fundamental for everybody to work together,” he said at the World Bank event, ‘Making it Personal: How Behavioural Change Can Tackle Climate Change’, on April 15.

This model means doing things very differently and is a much better way of growth and development, he added.

