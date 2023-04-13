'I Thank Yogi Ji...': Umesh Pal's Family on Gangster Atiq Ahmad's Son's Encounter | WATCH

After the shocking encounter of gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmad’s son Asad Ahmad, who was wanted in the infamous Umesh Pal murder case, Jaya Pal, Umesh Pal’s wife thanked Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for “the instant justice".

Umesh Pal’s mother also expressed gratitude to the CM and said that she has full faith in the state government.

#WATCH | "This is a tribute to my son," says Shanti Devi, mother of slain lawyer Umesh Pal, on police encounter of former MP Atiq Ahmed's son Asad and his aide in Jhansi today pic.twitter.com/tCIYxDhOHl— ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) April 13, 2023

“I thank CM Yogi ji for serving justice and I appeal to him to give us justice ahead also. We have full faith in the CM," Shanti Devi, Umesh Pal’s mother, told ANI in Prayagraj.

Meanwhile, Yogi Adityanath’s deputy in the state, Keshav Prasad Maurya also applauded Uttar Pradesh Police for the historic action and said that the encounter will serve as a strong message for the criminals in the state.

I congratulate UP STF for this action. Police fired in retaliation after they were fired upon by them. It is a message to criminals that this is the new India. It is Yogi govt in UP, not Samajwadi Party in power which gave protection to criminals: UP Deputy CM Keshav Prasad… pic.twitter.com/nBnjP1WmQj— ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) April 13, 2023

Yogi Adityanath on Asad Ahmad’s encounter

Soon after the encounter, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath praised all the officials involved in the operation and held a meeting with a special DG to applaud the officials. Home Secretary Sanjay Prasad briefed the CM on Asad’s encounter.

Asad Ahmad, the third son of gangster-cum-politician Atiq Ahmed was shot dead by UP STF in Jhansi on Thursday as part of UP Police’s special operation. Asad was said to have taken the reins of his father’s dreaded gang last August after his two elder brothers had surrendered in court.

Sources in the UP Police told News18 that Asad used to operate from Lucknow, from where he had passed out from Class 12 at a top school but could not go abroad for further studies as his passport was not cleared due to his family’s criminal history. He was not on the police radar till he was captured on CCTV.

