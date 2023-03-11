'I Used to Hide Under Bed...': DCW Chief Opens Up on Sexual Assault by Father During Childhood | WATCH

Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chief Swati Maliwal on Saturday revealed that she was sexually assaulted by his father when she was a child.

Recalling her ordeal, Maliwal said his father used to beat her up regularly.

“I was sexually assaulted by my father when I was a child. He used to beat me up, I used to hide under the bed… It happened several times when I used to live with my father till class IV," Maliwal said.

Maliwal said the DCW handled over one lakh cases in the last six years.

“The person who was DCW chief only heard one case in eight years. We heard over one lakh cases in the last six years. Every day we get 2000-4000 calls on 181 Women Helpline and we help lakhs of women directly,” she said.

The DCW chief said she will issue a notice to Delhi Police on a viral video where some men were molesting a Japanese woman.

“A video went viral on the internet where some men were applying Holi colours to a Japanese woman, she was feeling harassed, molested and screaming for help. Those men didn’t stop. We are issuing a notice to the Delhi police. Those men should be identified and put behind the jail,” she said.

Meanwhile, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal felicitated the winners of the DCW International Women’s Day Awards. Around 100 women bagged the awards instituted by the Delhi Commission for Women. The award is given to those who have displayed extraordinary courage and commitment towards women.

“All 365 days (in a year) are for women. But this is a special day to celebrate women. There is a proverb: Age is merely a number. Today at this event, 104-year-old and 106-year-old women are being felicitated. We should take inspiration from them. Today, DCW Awards have become a prestigious award. Congratulations to all those who have won the award," he added.

