'I Will Find Her': Accused of Killing Daughter, Indrani Mukerjea Says Sheena is Alive | Interview in Evening

Sheena Bora murder case prime accused Indrani Mukerjea said “I’m searching for Sheena. I do not believe that I’ve lost her. I’ll find her," in an exclusive episode of ANI’s ‘Podcast with Smita Prakash’ premiering at 5 pm on Sunday.

The podcast is said to unravel Mukerjea’s truth behind India’s most complicated murder mystery and whether Sheena Bora is ‘alive’ or ‘dead’.

EP-94 with Indrani Mukerjea premieres today at 5 PM IST

Am Really Happy, Says Indrani As She Walks Out of Jail

Indrani Mukerjea walked out of Mumbai’s Byculla women’s prison on May 20, 2022, six years and nine months after being arrested for allegedly murdering her daughter Sheena Bora. Mukerjea was released after furnishing a cash bond of Rs 2 lakh.

Beaming with joy after her release, she told the media, “I am really happy. I am going home. I don’t want to comment on anything as there is no plan as such. I am not planning anything right now. Empathy and forgiveness have been given to people who have hurt me."

The Supreme Court — while granting her bail — noted that Indrani had been in prison for a long time and the trial was not likely to get over soon. Her lawyer, Sana Raees Shaikh said that Mukerjea will attend every date of the trial as they want the case to proceed speedily.

Mukerjea was arrested in April 2012 for allegedly murdering her 24-year-old daughter Sheena Bora with the help of her then driver Shyamvar Rai and former husband Sanjeev Khanna.

India’s Most Complicated Mystery: The Sheena Bora Murder Case

The murder case made for several headlines after Sheena Bora, an executive working for Mumbai Metro One, went missing on April 24, 2012.

Mumbai Police, in August of 2015, arrested mother Indrani, former media executive Peter Mukerjea, Indrani’s ex-husband Sanjeev Khanna, and driver Shyamvar Rai for allegedly abducting, killing, and subsequently burning Sheena’s corpse.

The case came to light three years after the crime was committed following the arrest of Rai in another case, which led to the arrest of Indrani Mukerjea and Khanna.

Sheena is Alive: Claims Indrani Mukerjea

According to reports, Indrani had initially claimed that Sheena moved to the United States for further studies and accused Rahul Mukerjea of stalking her. Sheena is also said to have filed her resignation on the day of her “disappearance" and sent a “break-up SMS" to Rahul from her phone.

After learning that her co-conspirators, ex-husband Sanjeev and driver, had confessed their roles in the murder, Mukerjea reportedly broke down during questioning in 2016 and admitted to killing her daughter Sheena.

Indrani has several times claimed that her daughter is alive and has only mentioned the case in terms of “abduction" and “disappearance." Though she did not accuse Peter Mukerjea directly, she claimed in 2017 that he may have been responsible for her daughter’s disappearance due to “greed and ill-will."

What is Rahul Mukerjea’s Role in the Murder Case?

Rahul Mukerjea, former media executive Peter Mukerjea’s son from an earlier marriage, was in a relationship with Sheena when she disappeared. He had called Peter and Indrani about her disappearance and recorded the conversation as he suspected that something was fishy. However, Indrani had accused Rahul of stalking Sheena.

While testifying in the murder case, Rahul had said that he would not classify Indrani as a parent. He had admitted that though he had cordial relations with Indrani, it later turned sour.

Rahul Mukerjea admitted he was in a physical relationship with Sheena even after coming to know she was Indrani’s daughter and “technically" his step sister.

Unbroken: The Untold Story

After her release from jail, Indrani said she will be writing a book but not about her life in prison. “I am writing a book but it’s not about my life in jail. It’s a new start from today for me,” she said.

Her book, ‘Unbroken: the Untold Story’ released in July this year.