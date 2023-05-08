IAF Monitored Pak Aircraft that Entered into Indian Airspace Due to Bad Weather: Report

The Indian Air Force (IAF) closely monitored a Pakistani jetliner that crossed into Indian airspace last week because of bad weather. The Pakistan International Airlines Boeing 777 jetliner crossed over into Indian airspace after it failed to land at Lahore airport due to heavy rain in the region.

On May 4, Pakistani International Airlines (PIA) flight PK-248 took off from Muscat for Lahore’s Allama Iqbal International Airport but aborted its landing because of poor weather conditions.

Delhi Air Traffic Control was alerted of the situation after which, it processed a request for the Pakistani aircraft to fly a detour, NDTV reported quoting sources.

“The incident of the PIA aircraft flying in Indian airspace due to bad weather was coordinated between Lahore and Delhi area control, with information being shared with the Air Force Movement Liaison Unit. The Indian Air Force was in the picture and was monitoring the situation," sources were quoted as saying by NDTV.

The IAF did not scramble any fighter jets during the incident, sources added.

Movement of Pakistani Jetliner

According to Flight Radar 24, an app which monitors the movement of aircraft worldwide, the PIA jetliner, after entering Indian airspace, flew North of the Bhikhiwind town in Punjab at 8.42 pm on May 4. It then flew over the city of Tarn Taran before turning Southwest and eventually re-entering Pakistan airspace. The aircraft landed at the Multan airport.

Pakistani International Airlines have permission to operate designated flights over Indian airspace, which includes flights to Kuala Lumpur and Bangkok.

