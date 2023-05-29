IAF's Apache Helicopter Makes Precautionary Landing In MP's Bhind; No Casualties

An Apache attack helicopter of the Indian Air Force (IAF) made a precautionary landing in a field at a village in Madhya Pradesh’s Bhind district on Monday, during routine operational training.

As per an official statement of IAF, all crew and the aircraft are safe and no casualty was reported in the incident.

Though the cause of the precautionary landing is not known yet, as per sources, there was some technical issue because of which the decision was taken.

“The rectification party has reached the site," IAF said.

The district administration is also on the landing site and an investigation is underway.

Further details awaited.

top videos

The AH-64E Apache is one of the world’s most advanced multi-role combat helicopters and is flown by the US Army.

The AH-64E Apache for the Indian Air Force completed successful first flights in July 2018. The first batch of Indian Air Force crew began their training to fly the Apache in the US in 2018.