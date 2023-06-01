CHANGE LANGUAGE
Idols in 4 Temples in UP Found Desecrated: Police
Idols in 4 Temples in UP Found Desecrated: Police

Published By: Saurabh Verma

PTI

Last Updated: June 01, 2023, 18:34 IST

Bulandshahr, India

Villagers enraged over the incident gathered near the temples and began protesting. The protest was called off following assurance by senior officials of swift action.

Tension prevailed in Gulawathi area of the district in Uttar Pradesh on Thursday after idols in four temples were found damaged, police said.

Additional police force has been rushed to the spot to maintain law and order, they said.

Senior officials are also on the ground to assess the situation.

“Some idols in four temples of Baral village under Gulawathi police station area were damaged by unidentified miscreants during the early hours of Thursday. The forensic unit has also been called and we are investigating the matter,"

    Additional Superintendent of Police Surendra Nath Tiwari said.

    Meanwhile, villagers enraged over the incident gathered near the temples and began protesting. The protest was called off following assurance by senior officials of swift action.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)
