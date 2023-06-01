'If Govt Had Built A Road, She'd Be Alive': Mother Forced to Carry Child's Body in Vellore's Tribal Hamlet

“I start from my house at 5.30am. I reach the foothills at around 8am. It’s an eight-kilometre stretch and, due to non-motorable roads, we all take a minimum of two hours to come by foot," said a resident of Alleri village, a tribal hamlet in Tamil Nadu’s Vellore district.

The community, which has been home to over 1,500 people for centuries, lacks basic amenities and the residents had written to chief minister MK Stalin in 2021, urging the authorities to lay roads. It is from the same hamlet that a video of a woman carrying the body of her baby uphill went viral.

https://twitter.com/News18TamilNadu/status/1662711528980910083?s=20

On the night of May 26, Viji, a daily wage labourer, and his wife Priya, woke up to the sound of their child’s cries. Their 18-month-old daughter Tanushka was bitten by a snake. They alerted their neighbours and carried their child on a two-wheeler to a nearby hospital, which was about 12 kilometres away from their residence. Of this, a six-kilometre stretch was non-motorable. The child lost her life before reaching the hospital. But the trauma for the distraught parents didn’t stop with this. While an ambulance was arranged to bring back the body of the child after the post-mortem, the vehicle could not pass through the mud road and stopped at the foothills, forcing the parents to carry the body back to their residence.

Tanushka’s grandmother Rani broke down while speaking to News18. “If there were road facilities, my granddaughter would have survived. Our child was healthy but due to lack of basic amenities, we lost her. No roads have been laid for the past so many years. I beg the authorities with folded hands to lay roads and prevent such untoward incidents," she said.

The villagers say that the lack of roads in the hilly terrain was the reason they lost Tanushka. “At around 8 pm, the parents heard the child cry and came out to see that she was bitten by a snake. It took them three hours to come down the hill. Had there been a road, they could have reached the hospital earlier. It took them three hours to come down the hill and they lost their child. The government should lay roads so in case of emergencies, we can reach the hospital sooner," said Vellayan, a local.

Vellore collector P Kumaravel Pandian told News18 that authorities have assigned Asha workers to help the tribal people in case of emergencies and that the parents did not contact the workers after their child was bitten by a snake. However, the collector assured that the construction of roads will be complete within a month.

“Whatever happened is very unfortunate. In such terrains, we have set up Asha workers to assist villagers in cases of emergency. In this case, the family did not contact Asha workers and rushed to the hospital directly. The construction of roads in this stretch is under progress. The work will be complete within a month. We will make speedy arrangements to complete the work at the earliest," Pandian said.