‘If India Invites…’: Pakistan Defence Minister Says His Govt will Decide on Attending SCO Meet in Delhi

Pakistan’s defence minister Khawaja Asif has said in a TV interview that India has not yet invited him to the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation’s (SCO) defence ministers’ meet in New Delhi on April 27.

In an interview with Pakistan’s Private Channel 92 News, Asif denies reports of visiting India for the SCO Conference.

The defence minister said he has not been invited yet to the scheduled meet, and even if India does so in the coming days, the final decision to attend the event will be taken by the Pakistani government.

Last week, it was reported that that Pakistan defence and foreign ministers will visit India to attend the SCO meet.

The SCO’s foreign ministers’ meet is scheduled to be held in Goa in May where Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and China’s Qin Gang are among leaders invited by India.

Meanwhile, a Pakistani advisor participated in a virtual meet of SCO in New Delhi last week. Foreign office spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said on March 17 that Advisor to the Prime Minister on Tourism and Sports, Arun Chaudhry, virtually represented Pakistan in the SCO Meeting of Heads of Tourism Administration.

India had earlier invited Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial for the foreign ministers’ SCO meet, but he skipped it, and Justice Muneeb Akhtar instead attended the meet via video link on March 10-12.

