If People Want, Maha Govt Can Consider Reducing Number of 'Dry Days', Says Minister
1-MIN READ

If People Want, Maha Govt Can Consider Reducing Number of 'Dry Days', Says Minister

Published By: Saurabh Verma

PTI

Last Updated: June 13, 2023, 23:31 IST

Mumbai, India

Some festivals and religious days are also declared as dry days by the state government. (Representational Image/Shutterstock)

A dry day is declared by the government when liquor sales and its service are prohibited. National holidays such as Independence Day, and Republic Day as well as the birth and death anniversaries of Mahatma Gandhi are counted among dry days

Maharashtra excise minister Shambhuraj Desai on Tuesday hinted that the government is open to reducing the number of “dry days" when liquor sale is not allowed if such a demand is made by people.

A dry day is declared by the government when liquor sales and its service are prohibited. National holidays such as Independence Day, and Republic Day as well as the birth and death anniversaries of Mahatma Gandhi are counted among dry days. Some festivals and religious days are also declared as dry days by the state government.

Responding to a query from reporters in Mumbai regarding the plans to reduce the number of dry days as it causes some inconvenience to liquor consumers, the minister said, “If people make a demand then we will consider it. But the demand has to come from the people.” The minister did not elaborate.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)
first published:June 13, 2023, 23:31 IST
last updated:June 13, 2023, 23:31 IST