'If Seema Haider Doesn't Come Back...': Mumbai Police Gets '26/11-like Attack' Threat Call; Probe Begins

An unidentified person called Mumbai Traffic Police Control Room on Thursday and threatened to conduct a terrorist attack similar to the 26/11 attacks in India’s financial capital which claimed the lives of 166 people.

The caller spoke in Urdu and said, “If Seema Haider does not come back then India will be destroyed”. The caller said that if the attack takes place, the Uttar Pradesh government would be responsible for it. Mumbai Police traffic control room received this call on July 12.

Mumbai Police and Crime Branch are probing this matter. However, senior officials have termed it a “hoax call".

“It is a hoax call. We are gathering more details and verification of who called up is on,” said senior officers from the Mumbai Police.

Interestingly, a woman from Pakistan, Seema Haider was arrested for illegally entering India and staying in Greater Noida without valid documents earlier this month. She allegedly entered India illegally with her four children to be with a man she met on the gaming app PUBG Mobile.

ALSO READ: Pak Woman, Who Illegally Entered India to Meet ‘PUBG’ Lover, Adopts Hinduism After Bail, Kids Names Changed

After getting bail from the court, Seema Haider converted to Hinduism and dropped her surname to adopt her love Sachin’s. The woman also claimed that she changed her kids’ names to suit her new faith.

The woman, from Pakistan, who is in her late 20s, established a friendship with the local man after connecting through the popular online game PUBG, according to officials.

Seema, who was a resident of the Khairpur district of Sindh province in Pakistan, first travelled to Nepal and then entered India without valid papers on May 13 to meet her lover she met on PUB-G. Since then, she and Sachin Meenathen began living together in a rented apartment in Greater Noida’s Rabupura area.

The police were informed by an advocate who the couple had approached regarding legal ways of marriage, according to a Times of India report.

Sachin Meena has said that his family accepted Seema along with her children. He urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to grant her wife Indian citizenship.