IIIT Basar Student Dies After 'Accidentally Falling' from Hostel Building in Telangana

A girl student of Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge Technologies (RGUKT), popularly known as IIIT Basar, in Nirmal district of Telangana, died after "accidentally falling" from a building, police said on Thursday.

The incident comes two days after a girl student died by suicide in the same institute.

The girl, a Pre University Course (PUC) first year student at the institute and native of Siddipet district, is suspected to have died after "accidentally falling" from the fourth floor of a hostel building on the campus on the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday, police said.

The security personnel after noticing the student lying unconscious initially took her to a hospital in Bhainsa town and from there she was shifted to another hospital in Nirmal town where doctors declared her brought dead, they said.

Raising suspicion over the incident, the girl’s parents requested the police to examine the spot where she had fallen, following which the police inspected the area.

The parents also told police that in view of exams next day their daughter was listening to lessons on a video-sharing platform on her mobile phone and she might have "accidentally fallen" from the building. The university authorities also confirmed the same.

Accordingly, a case under Section 174 CrPC (suspicious death) was registered, a senior police official said.

As per preliminary investigation, it (death) is accidental, but it is not conclusive, the official said adding that the cause of death (accidental or suicide) can be ascertained only after getting the post mortem report and based on further investigations.

An autopsy was conducted and the body was handed over to the girl's family, the official added.

On June 13, a girl student of Pre University Course-I of the institute, was found hanging in the bathroom on the varsity's campus, police had said.

If you or someone you know needs help, call any of these helplines: Aasra (Mumbai) 022-27546669, Sneha (Chennai) 044-24640050, Sumaitri (Delhi) 011-23389090, Cooj (Goa) 0832- 2252525, Jeevan (Jamshedpur) 065-76453841, Pratheeksha (Kochi) 048-42448830, Maithri (Kochi) 0484-2540530, Roshni (Hyderabad) 040-66202000, Lifeline 033-64643267 (Kolkata)