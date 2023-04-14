IIT Bombay Student's Death: 2 More Sections Under Atrocities Act Invoked Against Accused

Mumbai Police has added two more sections under the Atrocities Act in the case against IIT Bombay student Arman Khatri who has been accused of abetting the suicide of his hostel mate Darshan Solanki.

Darshan Solanki’s father recently wrote a letter to the SIT team of the Mumbai Crime Branch asking them to take the case of caste discrimination against his son seriously.

According to top sources at Mumbai Police, section 506(2) of the Indian Penal Code and 3(2) of the SC/ST (PoA) Act have been added against Khatri. IPC 506 (2) deals with criminal intimidation, where an accused can be arrested for a term up to two years or fine, or both.

A special court in Mumbai on Thursday extended till April 15 the police remand of Khatri.

Khatri’s call data record is being extracted to find out conversations that he had with Solanki and others.

However, Solanki’s father Ramesh Solanki has expressed doubts about the investigation stating that the police are not looking into caste discrimination. He has addressed this letter to Mumbai’s Joint Commissioner Crime and SIT Chief Lakhmi Gautam, DCP Krishnakant Upaghaya and ACP Bhosle.

“On the basis of Darshan’s handwriting, a student named Armaan Khatri has been arrested and the investigation is on. However my daughter and I do not agree with this because we are of the opinion that this isn’t Darshan’s handwriting,” Ramesh stated in the letter.

According to Ramesh, a few days before his son’s death, excerpts of some of Darshan Instagram’s chats reveal that some people at the IIT got to know that his son is from a reserved category. After this, behaviour of students towards him changes and that’s how Darshan got lonely, his father claimed.

Darshan’s father has asked for a cloned copy of his son’s mobile phone.

Last week, on the basis of the suicide note found in Darshan’s room, which read - ‘Armaan Killed me’, Mumbai police arrested Armaan.

The handwriting expert confirmed that the note was written by Darshan.

Darshan Solanki, who hailed from Ahmedabad in Gujarat and was a first-year student of the B Tech (Chemical) course, allegedly ended his life by jumping off the seventh floor of his hostel building located on the Indian Institute of Technology Bombay campus in suburban Powai on February 12 this year.

Disclaimer: This news piece may be triggering. If you or someone you know needs help, call any of these helplines: Aasra (Mumbai) 022-27546669, Sneha (Chennai) 044-24640050, Sumaitri (Delhi) 011-23389090, Cooj (Goa) 0832- 2252525, Jeevan (Jamshedpur) 065-76453841, Pratheeksha (Kochi) 048-42448830, Maithri (Kochi) 0484-2540530, Roshni (Hyderabad) 040-66202000, Lifeline 033-64643267 (Kolkata)

