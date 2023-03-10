CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :H3N2 InfluenzaUmesh Pal MurderBengaluru NewsHealth & NutritionPM Modi
Home » India » IIT-Kanpur Licenses Gene Therapy Technology to Reliance Life Sciences
1-MIN READ

IIT-Kanpur Licenses Gene Therapy Technology to Reliance Life Sciences

Curated By: News Desk

News18.com

Last Updated: March 10, 2023, 16:07 IST

Kanpur, India

KV Subramaniam, President of Reliance Life Sciences and Prof. Abhay Karandikar, Director of IIT-Kanpur at the MoU exchange ceremony. (Special Arrangement/News18)

KV Subramaniam, President of Reliance Life Sciences and Prof. Abhay Karandikar, Director of IIT-Kanpur at the MoU exchange ceremony. (Special Arrangement/News18)

Reliance Life Sciences is developing several gene therapies to address unmet clinical needs. Besides, the company is also developing a range of human and animal health vaccines and mRNA products

The Indian Institute of Technology-Kanpur on Friday said it has licensed a gene therapy technology that has the potential to treat many hereditary eye diseases to Reliance Life Sciences Pvt Ltd. The gene therapy technology from IIT Kanpur will be further developed as an indigenous product by Reliance Life Sciences.

Developed by Jayandharan Giridhara Rao and Shubham Maurya from the Department of Biological Sciences and Bioengineering (BSBE), IIT Kanpur, the patented technology modifies the gene of an organism to treat a hereditary disorder, the institute said in a statement.

“Gene therapy using viral vectors has recently emerged as a potent tool in the field of molecular medicine. We believe that this technology holds great promise for treating a wide range of hereditary eye diseases including Leber congenital amaurosis, an eye disorder that is present from birth and Retinitis pigmentosa, a disease causing progressive sustained vision loss," IIT Kanpur Director Abhay Karandikar said.

Reliance Life Sciences President KV Subramaniam said the company would “take forward this innovative technology to commercialisation".

RELATED NEWS

IIT Kanpur said this is the first time that a gene therapy related technology has been developed and transferred from an academic institution to a company in India.

Reliance Life Sciences is developing several gene therapies to address unmet clinical needs. Besides, the company is also developing a range of human and animal health vaccines and mRNA products, the statement said.

Read all the Latest India News here

About the Author
News Desk
The News Desk is a team of passionate editors and writers who break and analyse the most important events unfolding in India and abroad. From live upd...Read More
Tags:
  1. Gene therapy
  2. iit
  3. iit kanpur
  4. Reliance Life Sciences
first published:March 10, 2023, 16:07 IST
last updated:March 10, 2023, 16:07 IST
Read More