Illegal Dance Bars in Bengaluru Raided: 87 Women Rescued, 210 Customers Booked
Illegal Dance Bars in Bengaluru Raided: 87 Women Rescued, 210 Customers Booked

Published By: Kavya Mishra

PTI

Last Updated: June 19, 2023, 19:06 IST

Bengaluru, India

Police said most of the women at these bars were brought from different parts of the country. (Representational: PTI)

Police said most of the women at these bars were brought from different parts of the country. (Representational: PTI)

Police said conducted the raids based on complaints they received about illegal live bands playing in bars where women were forced to dance in front of customers

Central Crime Branch sleuths of the city police raided three dance bars operating illegally in the city and arrested nine people, booked 210 customers and rescued 87 women, police said on Monday.

Police said conducted the raids based on complaints they received about illegal live bands playing in bars where women were forced to dance in front of customers.

The nine arrested over the weekend are owners and managers of these bars.

Police said most of the women at these bars were brought from different parts of the country. A few of them were from abroad.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)
first published:June 19, 2023, 19:06 IST
last updated:June 19, 2023, 19:06 IST