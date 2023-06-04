IMD Predicts Light Rain Delhi, AQI Remains 'Moderate'

The national capital on Sunday recorded a minimum temperature of 23.8 degrees Celsius, three notches below the season’s average, according to the India Meteorological Department.

The weather office has predicted a generally cloudy sky with light rain or drizzle during the day. The maximum temperature is likely to settle around 35 degrees Celsius.

The relative humidity at 8.30 am was recorded at 86 per cent.

Delhi’s Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded in the moderate category with a reading of 147 at 8 am, the Central Pollution Control Board data showed.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, 301 and 400 very poor, and 401 and 500 severe.