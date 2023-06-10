Heavy Rainfall Predicted in Kerala & Karnataka, Drizzles In Delhi, Mumbai; Bihar Faces Heatwave | IMD Forecast

As the very severe cyclonic storm “Biparjoy”, over the east-central Arabian Sea, is expected to intensify further during the 36 hours and moves nearly north-northeastwards over the course of two days, a low-pressure area has formed over the northeast Bay of Bengal, due to which light to heavy rainfall is expected in several parts of east, northeast and south India.

As per India Meteorological Department (IMD), some drizzle is also expected in the national capital on Saturday, however, Delhiiites and not expected to get any respite from soaring temperatures as mercury is expected to cross 40 degrees Celsius. The temperatures will hover in Delhi around 40 degrees Celsius for the next two to three days, IMD said adding that the availability of moisture and high temperatures may, however, lead to the development of convective clouds and may cause drizzle.

Several parts of Maharashtra including Mumbai, Thane, and Palghar are also expected to receive light to moderate rainfall for the next two days.

Due to cyclonic circumstances, the weather department has advised fishermen not to venture into the seas off the coast of Kerala, Karnataka, and Lakshadweep, as heavy rainfall is expected in the region for the next two to four days.

Weather Forecast for the Next 4 Days

Northeast India: As per the weather agency, light to moderate scattered to fairly widespread rainfall with thunderstorms and lightning is very likely over the region during the next 4 days.

“Very Heavy rainfall is very likely at isolated places over Assam and Meghalaya on June 12 and 13. Isolated heavy rainfall over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya is expected during the next four days and over Manipur and Mizoram on June 10 and 12," IMD said in its latest bulletin

South India: Light to moderate scattered to fairly widespread rainfall with thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds is also very likely over the region during the next four days.

“Heavy rainfall is very likely at isolated places over Kerala and Coastal Karnataka during the next two days and over Lakshadweep today," according to the weather agency.

East India: Very Heavy rainfall is likely at isolated places over sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim from June 11 to 13.

Isolated heavy rainfall is also expected over Andaman and Nicobar islands till June 11 and over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim today.

▶No significant weather is likely over the rest parts of the country during the next four days.

Heatwave warning: Heatwave to severe heatwave conditions are very likely to continue in some pockets over Bihar till June 11.

Heatwave conditions are also very likely to continue in isolated pockets over Gangetic West Bengal till June 13; and over Odisha and Jharkhand till June 12.

Heatwave is also likely over Uttar Pradesh till tomorrow, and over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim, Andhra Pradesh today.