Summer Won’t be That Hot for Few Days as IMD Predicts Showers in Parts of India | Check Forecast

If you hate summers, this month has turned out to be quite good so far with temperatures in many parts of the country yet to reach its summer levels. And there are more good days ahead with India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicting light to moderate rainfall in several regions across India.

From Saturday till Sunday morning, rainfall/thundershowers were observed in Kerala, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, West Bengal, Sikkim, West Rajasthan, Saurashtra & Kutch, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, West Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh & Delhi, Himachal Pradesh, East Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Madhya Maharashtra, Marathwada, Telangana, Rayalaseema, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal, Lakshadweep, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura, Odisha, Jharkhand, Bihar, Gujarat region and Konkan & Goa.

In its latest bulletin, IMD said Northwestern, Central, Eastern, Northeast, and Southern regions of India are likely to witness rainfall in the coming days. Delhi and its neighbouring areas witnessed light rains on Sunday evening, bringing down temperatures.

What Does IMD Latest Bulletin Say?

The weather forecasting agency predicted light/moderate scattered/widespread rainfall/snowfall with thunderstorm/lightning/gusty winds very likely over Western Himalayan Region and scattered to fairly widespread rainfall with thunderstorm/lightning/ gusty winds over the plains of Northwest India during the next 5 days.

It said hailstorm activity is very likely at isolated places over Himachal Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh during April 30-May 2; Uttarakhand during the next 5 days; over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh & Delhi, during May 1-2; over Rajasthan on April 30 and May 3.

Himachal Pradesh and Jammu are likely to witness heavy rainfall May 1-2 while duststorm is very likely at isolated places over West Rajasthan during May 3-4.

For Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, the IMD predicted heavy rainfall today. Hailstorm activity is very likely at isolated places over Madhya Maharashtra and Marathawada today

In South India, very heavy rainfall is likely at isolated places over Karnataka, coastal Andhra Pradesh, Kerala and Tamil Nadu during the next 4 days.

In East India, the IMD predicted hailstorm at isolated places over Odisha and Bihar on April 30; over Jharkhand, West Bengal and Sikkim on April 30-May 1, heavy rainfall at isolated places over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim during April 30-May 2 and Odisha on April 30.

In Northeast India, heavy rainfall is very likely at isolated places over Arunachal Pradesh and Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura during May 1-2; Assam and Meghalaya during May 1-4.

In the above photo, the IMD highlighted that almost all regions of India are likely to have rainfall till May 4.

Why Rain, Drop in Temperatures Across India?

The IMD outlined five major reasons behind showers in parts of the country.

The western disturbance as a cyclonic circulation lies over central Pakistan in lower and upper tropospheric levels.

An Induce Cyclonic Circulation over south Pakistan and adjoining West Rajasthan in lower tropospheric levels.

A cyclonic circulation over southwest Uttar Pradesh and another over south Chhattisgarh in lower tropospheric levels.

A trough/wind discontinuity runs from east Vidarbha to North Interior Tamil Nadu in lower tropospheric levels.

An active Western Disturbance is likely to affect Northwest India from the night of May 1.

