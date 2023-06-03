Imphal's Transgender Community Holds Protest Against Ethnic Clashes

In a resolute display of unity, the transgender community in Imphal staged a sit-in protest at Keisampat in Imphal West to condemn the ongoing ethnic clashes that have ravaged the region.

Transgender activist Shanta Khurai, while addressing the media, emphasized that their participation transcended their gender identity as they stood alongside their fellow Manipuris who were enduring immense suffering in the current scenario.

Expressing disappointment, Shanta described the state government’s decision to seek the intervention of central forces as unfortunate, asserting that it failed to address the needs of the people. Additionally, Shanta called for the enactment of refugee law in Manipur, highlighting the urgency of protecting those displaced by the escalating violence.

The transgender activist vehemently objected to the month-long internet ban imposed in the state, citing it as a violation of human rights that affected everyone in this digital age. Shanta also raised concerns regarding the SOO militants’ breach of ground rules, further exacerbating the volatile situation.

top videos

During the protest, the transgender community observed a two-minute condolence prayer to honour the lives lost in the recent spate of violence.

The impact of the unrest has been widespread, with most ATM booths running out of cash, limited relaxation of curfew hours, and gas stations remaining closed. As a result, people have been forced to purchase petrol at exorbitant prices, exceeding Rs 170 in some areas. Moreover, all educational institutions have been shut down, serving as quarters for the deployed central forces.