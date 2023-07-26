In A First, Orissa HC Delivers Judgement in Odia As It Celebrates 75 Years of Its Establishment

For the first time in its history, Orissa High Court pronounced a verdict in the Odia language on the day it celebrated 75 years of its establishment. The verdict was delivered by Justice Sanjeeb Kumar Panigrahi on a writ petition.

The civil case, which created history, was previously heard on July 19 but its judgment was preserved and was published in vernacular language just a day before the high court’s platinum jubilee celebration.

The verdict was delivered in Odia and commemorated 75 years of its establishment.

The judgement holds great significance as common people often faced difficulties in understanding a judgment because of the language barrier. This step will certainly make judicial processes accessible to them.

Notably, 50 paperless courts covering 23 districts of Odisha were inaugurated on July 3 in virtual mode by Orissa High Court Chief Justice Dr Justice S Muralidhar.

With the inauguration of 50 new paperless courts, the Orissa High Court has come good on its pledge and the number of paperless courts in the District Judiciary of the State has reached 84.

Earlier in February, the Kerala High Court published two of its recent judgments in Malayalam becoming the first court in history to pronounce judgement in regional languages. The Kerala court judgement came on International Mother Language Day.

Article 348(2) of the Constitution of India mandates the use of regional languages in the High Courts of the country, recognising the importance of regional languages in the legal system and ensuring that justice redressal mechanisms are accessible to all citizens, regardless of their linguistic background.

(With inputs from Navesh Mohanty)