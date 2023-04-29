In a Historic Move, First Batch of Women Officers Commissioned Into Indian Army's Artillery Regiment

In a first, the Indian Army has inducted five women officers into its artillery regiment, which is a major combat support arm.

Five Women Officers joined the Regiment of Artillery after the successful completion of training at the Officers Training Academy (OTA), Chennai, on April 29 this year.

The Women Officers (WOs) being commissioned into the Regiment of Artillery are being provided exactly the same opportunities and challenges as their male counterparts (19 male officers have also been commissioned into the Artillery).

These young women officers are being posted to all types of artillery units, where they will get adequate training and exposure to handle Rocket, Medium, Field and Surveillance & Target Acquisition (SATA) and equipment in challenging conditions. Of the five women officers, three are posted to units deployed along Northern borders and the other two in challenging locations in the Western Theatre.

Lt Mehak Saini is commissioned into a SATA Regiment, Lt Sakshi Dubey and Lt Aditi Yadav into Field Regiments, Lt Pious Mudgil commissioned into a Medium Regiment and Lt Akanksha commissioned into a Rocket Regiment.

The culmination of the passing out parade was the moment of commissioning when the young women cadets took the oath of allegiance to the Constitution and received their rank insignia, signifying their entry into the Regiment of Artillery. The ceremony was attended by senior military officials including Lt Gen Adosh Kumar, Colonel Commandant and Director General of Artillery (Designate), other dignitaries and proud family members of the newly commissioned officers.

The commissioning of women officers into the Regiment of Artillery is a testament to the ongoing transformation in the Indian Army when, in January this year, Chief of the Army Staff General Manoj Pande announced the decision of commissioning women officers into Artillery which was later approved by the government.

This significant event marked a major milestone in the journey of women officers in the Indian Army, who have been breaking barriers to serve their country with valour and distinction.

Read all the Latest India News here