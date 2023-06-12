In G20 Address, PM Highlights India's 'Pro-planet Lifestyle'; Says No One Must Be Left Behind

Prime Minister Narendra Modi advocated for a ‘pro-planet lifestyle’, gender equality, and women’s empowerment during a special video address at the G20 Development Ministers’ meeting underway in Uttar Pradesh’s Varanasi. Union Minister of External Affairs Dr S. Jaishankar is chairing the meeting which will conclude on Tuesday.

In his video message, PM Modi said he is delighted that the G20 development agenda has reached Kashi as well. “Development is a core issue for the global south…I strongly believe that it is our collective responsibility not to let the sustainable development goals fall behind. We must ensure that no one is left behind…Our efforts must be comprehensive, inclusive, fair and sustainable," he said.

He noted that India made efforts to improve people’s lives in more than a hundred aspirational districts which were pockets of underdevelopment."

“Democratization of technology is an important tool to help bridge the data divide. In India, digitalisation has brought revolutionary change. India is willing to share its experience with partner countries," he said and urged the G20 ministers to study India’s model of development.

Advocating for gender equality and women’s empowerment, PM Modi said, “Women are setting the agenda for development. Women are agents of growth and change."

India is hosting the meeting in its capacity as the current chair of G20. Around 200 delegates are expected to visit Varanasi for the three-day meeting of development ministers of the G20 member nations, beginning Sunday.

The G20 development ministers’ conclave follows the Voice of the Global South Summit that was hosted by India in January, and the decisions taken at the Varanasi meet will also contribute to the UN summit on Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) in September, the MEA said.

In a statement, it said the Varanasi meeting is taking place amid mounting developmental challenges that have been further aggravated by economic slowdown, debt distress, impacts of climate change, growing poverty and inequality, food and energy insecurity, global supply-chain disruptions, and geo-political conflicts and tensions.

The meeting will consist of two main sessions — one on ‘Multilateralism: Collective Actions for Accelerating Progress towards SDGs’ and another on ‘Green Development: A LiFE (Lifestyle for Environment) Approach’.

The development ministers’ meeting was preceded by the fourth and final development working group (DWG) meeting, which was held in Delhi from June 6-9.