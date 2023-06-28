In High-Speed Chase, Tamil Nadu Police Nabs Thieves After 10 km Pursuit

In a daring display of bravery, Tamil Nadu Police apprehended two suspects following a high-speed car chase stretching 10 kilometres, which culminated in a dramatic blockade by a police vehicle.

The culprits, identified as Yuvaraj and Balaji from Chennai, were alleged to have broken into a house in the Cuddalore district, stolen jewellery, and absconded with a vehicle, making a beeline for the neighbouring district of Thiruvannamalai.

Upon learning about the incident, a special task force led by the DSP of Cuddalore pursued the suspects. As the chased vehicle crossed into Thiruvannamalai, the DSP enlisted the aid of the local police department.

The DSP described the stolen car, providing its colour and registration number and requested the Thiruvannamalai police to erect barricades to halt the vehicle.

Two officers promptly set up the roadblock, but the suspects evaded capture by squeezing through a narrow roadside gap. These officers narrowly escaped injury, and immediately joined the pursuit on their motorcycles, alongside other law enforcement personnel.

Meanwhile, the culprits raced down a narrow road, unaware that the Thiruvannamalai police were guiding the Cuddalore team to intercept them using local shortcuts. With this inside knowledge, the police were able to position themselves directly in the path of the speeding criminals’ car and bravely parked their police jeep as a blockade.

As the thieves tried to evade capture, they struck an auto rickshaw and tried to ram the police car. The police then apprehended one suspect in the driver’s seat.

They ordered the suspects to exit the vehicle, but when they refused to comply, a courageous officer scaled the car, shattered the front windshield, and apprehended the two suspects.

The thrilling chase was caught on CCTV cameras installed in nearby residences. Authorities recovered 32 sovereigns of gold and the stolen car.

A police department spokesperson revealed that the duo had numerous pending cases against them and were taken into custody to face judicial proceedings.