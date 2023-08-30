In Karnataka, 2 Couples Name Their Newborns Pragyan And Vikram After Chandrayaan-3 Success

India’s ambitious space mission Chandrayaan-3 achieved success on August 23. With this, India has become the fourth nation to achieve a successful landing on the moon and now holds the record of being the first country ever to set foot in the south pole region of the moon. ISRO announced the success of the Chandrayaan-3 mission on August 23. After hearing the news, the whole nation rejoiced over this achievement by the Indian scientists. Social media was flooded with appreciation posts for the ISRO.

Now, two couples in the Yadgir district of Karnataka have named their newborns after the name of Pragyan Rover and Vikram Lander of the Chandrayaan-3 to commemorate this historic success.

Two baby boys were born in the same family shortly after the successful launch of Chandrayaan-3. The couples belong to the Wadagera town of Yadgir. Balappa and Nagamma’s baby boy was born on July 28 and he was named Vikram, whereas Ningappa and Shivamma’s baby was born on August 14 and was named Pragyan. The naming ceremony of both the kids was held on the same day on August 24, a day after ISRO announced the success of the lunar mission.

“We celebrated the success of the lunar mission by naming our newborn kids Vikram and Pragyan," said a family member as quoted by ETV Bharat.

Similarly, several babies born in the Kendrapara district of Odisha were also named after the name of the lunar mission of India. A total of three boys and one girl were born at the district hospital of Kendrapara on August 24, a day after the successful landing of Vikram on the moon. As per a report on India Today, all the parents of these newborn children have decided to name their kids, Chandrayaan.

“It was a double delight. Our baby was born a few minutes after the successful landing of Chandrayaan-3 on the Moon. We have decided to name the child after the lunar mission," said Pravat Mallick, the father of one of the babies.

According to the local tradition, the newborn kids are named during the naming ceremony which is held on the 21st day after the birth.