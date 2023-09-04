In Karnataka, People Believe Visiting This Hanuman Temple Cures Any Illness

Shri Mudi Hanumanta Devalaya in Karnataka has often gained the limelight for people’s various beliefs related to the temple. One of the beliefs is that a visit to this temple can heal any part of the body People have complete faith in God and they believe that the idol is miraculous and has healing powers. However, it is not a recent belief, and in fact has been believed for more than 400 years.

The Shri Mudi Hanumanta Devalaya dates back to the 10th to 12th century, during the reign of the Kalyani Chalukya period. As per reports, Jakanacharya is believed to have carved the idol of God Suryanarayana here. The temple is located near the old Hubli Circle in Hubballi in Karnataka. Lord Hanuman in this temple is believed to have three forms. In the morning, he is a child, in the afternoon, he turns into a young Hanuman and at night, he ages. What makes the temple special is that it is believed that Chhatrapati Shivaji once stayed here for two days, performed pooja and then left for pilgrimage.

The structure of the temple is like a house. Inside this house, there are many temples. The one main temple has an idol of the five-headed Naga, which is also referred to as Shehnag. The temple for their deity is in the shape of a square. The idol of Cobra is believed to have the vision of Lord Hanuman.

The idol of Naga is believed to heal any part of the body. Whether an old, young, male or female is visiting with health issues like arthritis, muscle spasms, back pain, leg pain, knee pain or anything else, it can heal. It is believed that if the person in distress rubs their body against the stone, all the diseases and illnesses go away.

Every week, devotees visit the temple to offer worship to God and rub the stone on their face, hands and feet to get rid of any pain. There have been reports of people who have done this and have been healed.