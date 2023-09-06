In Karnataka's Kodagu, Warrior Tribe Celebrates Harvest And Weapon 'Kalipodh' Festival

There is a varied range of cultural traditions in India and each one is unique in its own way. From Baisakhi to Christmas, our country is packed with festivals that celebrate various communities and tribes. One such cultural tradition is Kail Poldu or Kalipodh.

The festival is a harvest and weapon ritual which is celebrated by the warrior tribe of Karnataka. It is annually observed in the Kodagu district between September 2 and September 4. The term Kail in Kannada means weapons and Paldu or Podh means Puja.

The festival commemorates the harvest of rice or paddy and the end of the agricultural activities for the Kodavas. In the three-day celebration, one of them also marks when men from the tribe ought to gather their agricultural instruments and weapons used for hunting as they prepare to defend their crops against wild boars and other animals.

On Kali Muhurta, celebrations took place at Kamate Mahadeshwara Temple by the Association of Working Journalists of Ponnampet Taluk this year.

As part of the festival, Kodavas cleaned their weapons like guns and offered their prayers. All weapons were kept in the prayer chamber during the months when the family was working the fields. During the festival, the weapons were cleaned and decorated with flowers.

There is another interesting ritual that demands that the eldest member of the family is present with a rifle which also signals the beginning of the festivities. The community then worship and offers prayers to Kodava deities including Kaveramma, the chief preceptor and the supreme ancestor to protect their crops from wild animals.

It is said that in ancient times, the Kodava tribe used to go hunting for wild boars with loaded guns draped around their necks. However, in the present days, to continue the tradition they organise shooting tournaments to assess the skills of people by firing at a coconut as a target that is on the tree.

During the festivities, a huge feast is also prepared by the family as they cook the Kodava cuisine.