CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Karnataka ElectionUP Municipal PollsShivakumarBypollsKarnataka CM

Live Result: Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023

AllianceINCBJPJDSOTH
2023 Wins + Leads
224/224 (113 To Win)
136651904

Live Result: Uttar Pradesh Municipal Elections 2023

Home » India » In Mumbai, 13 Arrested For Activating SIM Cards Using Fake Documents 
1-MIN READ

In Mumbai, 13 Arrested For Activating SIM Cards Using Fake Documents 

Curated By: Navneet Vyasan

Last Updated: May 13, 2023, 18:35 IST

Mumbai, India

All the arrested persons have been booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) including cheating and forgery, and more arrests are likely.

All the arrested persons have been booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) including cheating and forgery, and more arrests are likely.

The accused obtained and activated SIM cards by using forged Aadhaar cards and other identity documents and used these mobile numbers for personal gains, the official said.

As many as 13 persons were arrested in Mumbai over last three days for activating SIM cards with the help of fake documents, police said on Saturday. Police also seized 2,197 SIM cards from their possession besides four laptops and 60 mobile phones, said an official. Raids were conducted in the jurisdictions of V P Road, D N Nagar, Malabar Hill, Sahar and Bangur Nagar police stations during the operation, he said. Those arrested included SIM card sellers, agents and call centre owners who used such SIM cards. Mumbai police took action after receiving information about these practises from the Department of Telecom (DoT), the official said.

top videos

    The accused obtained and activated SIM cards by using forged Aadhaar cards and other identity documents and used these mobile numbers for personal gains, the official said.

    All the arrested persons have been booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) including cheating and forgery, and more arrests are likely, he added.

    About the Author
    Navneet Vyasan
    Navneet Vyasan, Senior Sub Editor at News18, writes passionately on city, art, culture, theatre, cinema and literature among other topics. He likes to...Read More
    Tags:
    1. SIM card
    2. forgery
    3. mumbai
    4. Aadhar card
    5. mumbai police
    first published:May 13, 2023, 18:35 IST
    last updated:May 13, 2023, 18:35 IST