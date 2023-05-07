In New Video, WFI Chief Says Will Hang Myself If Wrestlers' Allegations Are Proven

WFI President Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh said he will hang himself even if a single allegation against him is proven.

His remarks came as several leaders are reaching the wrestlers’ protest site at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi and demanding the arrest of Brij Bhushan.

VIDEO | A group of farmers trying to enter Delhi to join wrestlers’ protest at Jantar Mantar stopped by police at Tikri Border. pic.twitter.com/3L8WyKWgQu— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) May 7, 2023

Meanwhile, hundreds of farmers and Khap Panchayat leaders from Delhi’s neighbouring states are marching towards Delhi’s Jantar Mantar to express their solidarity with wrestlers who have been protesting against BJP MP and Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh over sexual harassment allegations for nearly 15 days.

Meanwhile, security has been tightened at Jantar Mantar as well as Delhi borders.

200 Delhi Police personnel and a company of Paramilitary have been deployed at Tikri border, Nangloi Chowk, Piragarhi Chowk, and Mundka Chowk, Delhi Police sources said.

According to Delhi Police, some Khap leaders have been allowed to reach Jantar Mantar with their private vehicles but tractors will not be allowed.

Members of the Kirti Kisan Union joined the wrestlers’ protest at Jantar Mantar.

The wrestlers have been staging a sit-in at Jantar Mantar since April 23.

Farmers Trying to Enter Delhi Stopped at Tikri Border

A group of farmers trying to enter Delhi to join the wrestlers’ protest at Jantar Mantar were stopped by police at Tikri Border.

“Our protest (to support wrestlers) is for one day (today). If the government doesn’t find a solution, we will think about what to do next," said a farmer leader after being allowed to enter Delhi.

SKM Announces Support to Wrestlers, Demands Brij Bhushan’s Arrest

The Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM), which led the year-long farmers’ protest at Delhi’s borders in 2020-21 over now-repealed farm laws, has extended its support to wrestlers and demanded the WFI chief’s arrest.

Several SKM leaders from Delhi, Haryana, Punjab and Uttar Pradesh have planned a visit to Jantar Matar on Sunday. Hundreds of farmers are likely to join them, the Times of India reported.

In support of wrestlers, the SKM also announced to hold protests at state capitals, district and block headquarters across the country from May 11-18.

