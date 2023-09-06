In Nilgiris, This Artist Can Sketch Anything In 3 Minutes And Paint In 30 Different Forms

Today in the world of social media, the talent of artists can never stay hidden. Be it producing music from scraps or mimicking a popular artist, talented people are seldom hidden in today’s digital world. Similarly, a man in the Nilgiris district of Tamil Nadu has many talents.

Jarin Mathew, who originally hails from the Kudalur district in Tamil Nadu, has demonstrated various talents which include playing musical instruments, sketching, singing and writing books.

Jarin is especially skilled in painting and drawing and sketches anything in around three minutes. He can draw 30 types of paintings and can produce a sketch that can only be drawn with dots and squiggles. To showcase his talent, he drew a diagram of the Taj Mahal in three minutes on a chart using charcoal.

While interacting with News18, the artist showcased his painting with the use of different art forms. Initially, he displayed his painting of mandalas. Traditionally, these figures are a product of several geometric designs and patterns that represent the cosmos and deities of the heavenly world. One of his Mandala paintings is circle-shaped and is made with a black pencil or pen. After this, he showed his Tempera Painting sketch in which he made scenery of mountains with the help of blue and green paint colours.

Next, Jarin Mathew displays a beautiful portrait of a young girl made with a black pen by using the cross-hatching art form. This technique of sketching includes drawing dark lines to create shadows while the blank white page is used as the light. Then, he showcases the sketch of a child made with only dots. This art form is known as Stippling painting. He also explains different techniques used in the stippling art form, which includes the sketch made with the help of dots, dashes, traces and hatching. Lastly, Jarin Mathew displays the portrait of Lord Jesus made with acrylic colours.