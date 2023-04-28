In yet another shocking incident in Delhi Metro, a man was seen masturbating while watching his phone.

The video has gone viral on social media with netizens questioning women’s safety inside the metro train.

Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chief Swati Maliwal took cognizance of the video and said she is issuing a notice to Delhi Police and Delhi Metro to ensure the strictest possible action.

In a tweet, she said the act is absolutely disgusting and sickening.

“Came across a viral video where a man can be seen shamelessly masturbating in Delhi Metro. It is absolutely disgusting and sickening. I am issuing a notice to Delhi Police and Delhi Metro to ensure the strictest possible action against this shameful act," she tweeted.

Came across a viral video where a man can be seen shamelessly masturbating in Delhi Metro. It is absolutely disgusting and sickening. I am issuing a notice to Delhi Police and Delhi Metro to ensure strictest possible action against this shameful act.— Swati Maliwal (@SwatiJaiHind) April 28, 2023

Meanwhile, a Twitter user questioned Women’s safety in the metro.

Earlier this month, a video of a woman on the Delhi metro wearing a bralette top and a mini skirt has been widely shared on social media. The video generated a lot of discussions online, with some people criticising the woman for dressing inappropriately in public, while others have raised concerns about the person who filmed the video without her consent. The incident has also sparked a conversation about the need to respect people’s privacy and avoid judging others based on their fashion choices.

In another bizarre incident caught on camera, a man was seen brushing his teeth while riding in a Delhi Metro train coach. The video has since gone viral on social media, leaving social media users surprised.

The video, which was posted on Instagram by a user in November 2022, has recently gained traction and has been viewed over a million times, with more than 81,000 likes. In the video, the man can be seen nonchalantly brushing his teeth as he moves from one compartment to another, seemingly unaware of the strange looks he is receiving from his fellow passengers.

Read all the Latest India News here