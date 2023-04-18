In Shocking Video, Man Flashes His Private Parts at Korean Blogger, Arrested

A video has gone viral over the internet in which a man was seen flashing his private parts at a Korean blogger in Rajasthan.

The girl was shooting the video when a man started following her and later flashed his private parts. The blogger was heard shouting and seen running away from the area.

The accused has been identified and was arrested by Jodhpur Police.

Jodhpur East DCP Amrita Duhan said that a foreign tourist blogger had put up a post on her social media that a man had sexually harassed her in Jodhpur. “Taking cognizance of this information, we identified the man and arrested him,” Duhan told ANI.

Swati Maliwal, Chairperson, Delhi Commission for Women condemned the incident and said she is writing to CM Ashok Gehlot to take the strongest action.

