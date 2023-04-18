CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » India » In Shocking Video, Man Flashes His Private Parts at Korean Blogger, Arrested
1-MIN READ

In Shocking Video, Man Flashes His Private Parts at Korean Blogger, Arrested

Curated By: Saurabh Verma

News18.com

Last Updated: April 18, 2023, 21:33 IST

New Delhi, India

The accused has been identified and was arrested by Jodhpur Police. (Photo: Twitter)

Swati Maliwal, Chairperson, Delhi Commission for Women condemned the incident and said she is writing to CM Ashok Gehlot to take the strongest action

A video has gone viral over the internet in which a man was seen flashing his private parts at a Korean blogger in Rajasthan.

The girl was shooting the video when a man started following her and later flashed his private parts. The blogger was heard shouting and seen running away from the area.

The accused has been identified and was arrested by Jodhpur Police.

Jodhpur East DCP Amrita Duhan said that a foreign tourist blogger had put up a post on her social media that a man had sexually harassed her in Jodhpur. “Taking cognizance of this information, we identified the man and arrested him,” Duhan told ANI.

Swati Maliwal, Chairperson, Delhi Commission for Women condemned the incident and said she is writing to CM Ashok Gehlot to take the strongest action.

“Just came across this video of a Korean vlogger who posted a video of her being sexually harassed in Jodhpur. This is extremely disgusting and shameful. People like these are spoiling the image of our great country. Am writing to Ashok Gehlot

to take strongest action!" she tweeted.

