In Tamil Nadu's Chengalpattu, Devotees Climb Ladder With Knives In This Unique Festival

India is a land of many cultures and because it is a secular country, every religion and culture is respected. People have their own ways of believing in the divine power and sometimes have unique ways of showcasing their devotion to the gods. Every culture has its own way of performing rituals. While some people keep fast, others travel on pilgrimages to show their devotion. A unique kind of tradition is followed in Tirukalukundram in Chengalpattu district in Tamil Nadu.

The 14th annual festival was held at the Sri Muthu Mariamman Temple in Tirukalukundram in Chengalpattu, where a unique tradition is followed by the devotees as a way to please the god. During the festival, a shield is constructed, which is followed by climbing up a ladder. The ladder is constructed in a unique way with the first 11 steps having a knife attached to them. Devotees climb up these steps one by one and reach the top.

While climbing, the devotees offer prayers to the deity and bow their heads at the top. Then, they throw flowers, sweets and fruits from there towards the people. A basket is sent to the top through a rope, and it reaches the person who is climbing. Then, the person offers the basket to the god.

The ritual can be performed by anyone, irrespective of their gender. In a News18 video, a woman can be seen climbing up the dangerous ladder. She offers prayers and looks extremely happy after reaching the top. People have been gathering in large numbers to attend the festival. Even devotees from the neighbouring district have also been found attending the festival. Even though the ritual is criticised by some people at the festival, many of them find it a way of devoting themselves to the god.