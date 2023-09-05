In Tamil Nadu's Erode, Man Weaves Bedsheet Showing Chandrayaan-3 Success

India’s recent lunar mission Chandrayaan- 3 put the country on the global map reaching the pinnacle of achievement and grabbing headlines across the globe. India’s Chandrayaan-3 made history after it successfully landed on the Moon’s surface to gather important data about the terrain of the celestial body through Pragyan Rover. The citizens rejoiced while the whole world cheered for the country and its mammoth feat.

People have been finding new and innovative ways of celebrating this victory. While some have named their kids after Chandrayaan and its rover and lander, others are putting their artsy talent to use. A man named Appusamy gained the limelight after he made a bedsheet featuring Chandrayaan-3.

Appusamy, who hails from Chennimalai in the Erode district of Tamil Nadu, belongs to a family of weavers. He grew up as a handloom weaver. Recently, he grabbed the headlines and has caused much buzz in the humble town of Chennimalai. He has made a bedsheet that captures India’s historical leap of Chandrayaan-3 landing on the moon. He weaved the prints of the satellite on the bedsheet and has gained quite the hype.

The bedsheet reflects his devotion to the lunar mission as he created memorabilia through his weavings on bedsheets, which are now in high demand. The Chandrayaan-3-themed bedsheet has been received with much enthusiasm by the people as it echoes their and the country’s pride in ISRO’s achievement.

Chandrayaan-3 is truly a monumental success story. India became the first country to ever land near the south pole of the Moon. Congratulatory messages and wishes poured in from the rest of the world as the entire globe waited with bated breath for the success of the mission after Chandrayaan- 2 failed.

The success of the Indian Space Research Organisation has proved that the nation is determined to push the boundaries and widen its horizons in the field of space science. Now, as the Chandrayaan-3 bedsheet gains recognition across the state, it has become a matter of great cultural pride for the people of Erode.