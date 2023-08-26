In Tamil Nadu's Erode, Shops In This Market Sell 10,000 Idlis Every Day

Idli is one of the staple food items in the southern part of India. Idlis are not only one of the healthier options in your diet but also fulfilling. The steamed, puffy and easy-to-digest South Indian delicacy is known for its rich nutrient profile, taste and versatility. Idli is one of the favourite breakfast dishes in Tamil Nadu and people also have it for lunch or snacks. Well, there is an idli market in the Erode district in the state, located in Karungalpalayam Thirunagar Colony in the district where shops sell traditional-style idlis with sambar or rasam.

The shops have been operating for about 50 years now. The traditional idlis are cooked in wooden fire ovens in huge idli makers. One utensil can make 68 idlis at a time. Around 10,000 idlis are made and sold every day hence, it is famously known as idly market.

While speaking with News18, one of the shopkeepers shared that at least 2,000 customers flock to the market and eat idlis every day. This place has turned out to be one of the favourite eating places for the locals. The shopkeeper also shared that the idlis in the market are sold at wholesale and retail prices. The consumers at the shop have also expressed their satisfaction with the quality of food that they get at a cheaper price.

The rice cakes paired with a vegetable curry like sambar become a complete meal with rich micronutrients and antioxidants. Idlis are good for heart health and digestion. It also helps to keep blood pressure in check and is a low-calorie food item which helps to keep the cholesterol level lower. The dish dates back several centuries with its first mention in ancient Indian texts as Iddalige.

While both Karnataka and Tamil Nadu claim to have invented the recipe, food historian KT Achaya believes that the idli actually arrived in India from present-day Indonesia around 800-1200 CE. The country was once ruled by Hindu kings of the Shailendra, Isyana and Sanjaya dynasties.