In Tamil Nadu's Namakkal, This Extravagant Flower Festival Is A Big Tourist Attraction

The Kolli Hills located in the Namakkal district of Tamil Nadu turned vibrant amidst the festivities of the Valvil Ori festival which kicked off with much fervour. The event is rich with cultural significance and traditions which attracted both locals and visitors from around the city to participate in this. However, a stunning exhibition of flora took centre stage and left visitors in awe. The flower exhibition added a delightful charm to the celebrations.

The Valvil Ori festival commenced on August 2, Wednesday, and was a two-day festival. K Ponnusamy, Senthamangalam MLA inaugurated the festival, meanwhile, Revenue Divisional Officer (RDO) Saravanan presided over the extravagant event. The event was a feast for the senses as it showcased many indigenous and exotic flowers that reflect the floral diversity of the state. It was curated by local enthusiasts and horticulturists and visitors were met with a visual treat.

The horticulture department created ‘Chotta Beem’, ‘Kangaroo’ and ‘Rabbit’ and other flowers for display at the festival. Intricate floral sculptures were also a part of the exhibition. To attract the attention of the kids, the organisers made sure to include a sculpture of Chhota Bheem made out of 40,000 roses. On the other hand, a Kangaroo was made of 25,000 roses and a heart-shaped structure was made with 15,000 flowers. A toy mascot which is also the symbol of the Asian Champions Trophy was made of vegetables.

A centenary symbol was also made with various flowers to mark the anniversary of an artist named Karunanidhi. There were also some stunning flowers at the exhibition like Roses, Carnations, Gypsophila (Baby’s breath) and Orchids as well. A few ornamental flowers were added for a spectacular sight like Red Rose, Gladiolus (Sword Lily), Lilies, Anthurium (Laceleaf), Adiantum Tinctum, Heliconia (Lobster claws) and Gerbera (Transvaal daisy).

On Thursday, cultural programmes and a dog show were held as a part of the festival. There were also a few traditional competitions like archery, which was conducted for the young crowd. The officials had set up around 22 stalls to highlight their respective achievements.