In Tamil Nadu's Tiruvarur, This Class 10 Girl Gives Free Petrol To Helmet Wearers
1-MIN READ

In Tamil Nadu's Tiruvarur, This Class 10 Girl Gives Free Petrol To Helmet Wearers

Curated By: News Desk

Local News Desk

Last Updated: July 19, 2023, 18:30 IST

Chennai, India

The dangers of not wearing a helmet have now rattled the upcoming generation.

The dangers of not wearing a helmet have now rattled the upcoming generation.

Raghavi of Tamil Nadu's Tiruvarur district provided half a litre of petrol to 20 motorists who were wearing helmets.

Wearing a helmet while riding a two-wheeler is perhaps the oldest safety rule in the book. Various road safety drives and instructions by the police have harped on the use of helmets by two-wheelers. Despite the constant awareness about road rules, many people out there do not respect and follow the traffic rules properly.

The percentage of deaths in India from not wearing helmets on a two-wheeler has been on the rise. According to a report, over 39,500 road crash deaths across India in 2020 were caused due to non-helmet usage. Maharashtra alone contributed to 12% of these deaths.

The dangers of not wearing a helmet have now rattled the upcoming generation as well and some of them have taken up the onus of sharing awareness about it themselves. Raghavi of Tamil Nadu’s Tiruvarur district is one of them. The little girl, who studies in Class 10, is distributing free petrol to riders who are wearing helmets.

Chakrapani and Pushpa of the Adichapuram area under Kotur union of Tiruvarur district have two children named Vijay and Raghavi. Raghavi, a student of St Anthony’s Government High School learnt about the dangers of riding without a helmet at school and noticed that people were not following rules. She, therefore, came up with an initiative.

Raghavi has put to use all the money she has accumulated in her piggy bank at home which is part of her pocket money. She bought a bottle of petrol with them and provided half a litre of petrol to 20 motorists who were wearing helmets on the road from Mannargudi to Thiruthuraapoondi via the Adichhapuram area. She has also been explaining the importance of wearing helmets to passersby as well.

It is noteworthy that Vijay and Raghavi distributed 100 yellow bags free of charge to the public from the small amount they had collected earlier to create awareness about the dangers of using plastic products.

first published:July 19, 2023, 18:30 IST
last updated:July 19, 2023, 18:30 IST